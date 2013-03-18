FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oman's Bank Muscat eyes $500 mln from bond issue, sets guidance
March 18, 2013 / 1:36 PM / 5 years ago

Oman's Bank Muscat eyes $500 mln from bond issue, sets guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, March 18 (Reuters) - Bank Muscat, Oman’s largest lender, is targeting $500 million from a bond issue which could price as early as Tuesday, a document from lead managers said.

Initial price guidance for the offering, which is the first from the lender in U.S. dollars since 2004 and a rare debt offering from the Gulf Arab nation, has been set in the area of 187.5 basis points over midswaps.

Bank Muscat chose Citigroup, Credit Agricole , Deutsche Bank, HSBC, National Bank of Abu Dhabi and Standard Chartered to arrange the meetings, which will conclude on Tuesday morning, the document added. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Dinesh Nair)

