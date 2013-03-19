FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bank Muscat prices USD500m Islamic bond
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 19, 2013 / 3:31 PM / 5 years ago

Bank Muscat prices USD500m Islamic bond

Davide Scigliuzzo

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 19 (IFR) - Oman’s Bank Muscat, rated A1/A-/A-, has priced a USD500m five-year Islamic bond at a yield of 2.65%, according to market sources.

The bank priced the new benchmark at a spread of 170bp over mid-swaps, or a cash price of 99.302, tight to initial price thoughts of 187.5bp over swaps.

Citigroup, Credit Agricole, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, National Bank of Abu Dhabi and Standard Chartered are joint lead managers on the sale, which falls under the lender’s USD800m EMTN programme. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Philip Wright)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.