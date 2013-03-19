Bank Muscat prices USD500m Islamic bond

LONDON, March 19 (IFR) - Oman’s Bank Muscat, rated A1/A-/A-, has priced a USD500m five-year Islamic bond at a yield of 2.65%, according to market sources.

The bank priced the new benchmark at a spread of 170bp over mid-swaps, or a cash price of 99.302, tight to initial price thoughts of 187.5bp over swaps.

Citigroup, Credit Agricole, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, National Bank of Abu Dhabi and Standard Chartered are joint lead managers on the sale, which falls under the lender’s USD800m EMTN programme. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Philip Wright)