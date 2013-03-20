RPT- Bank Muscat prices $500 mln 2018 bond (IFR)

(Repeats to additional subscribers)

LONDON, March 19 (IFR) - Bank Muscat (A1/A-A-) has priced a $500 million 2.50 percent 2018 bond at 99.302 to yield 2.65 percent. The final spread on the Reg S bond is 170 basis points over midswaps from official guidance of 175 bps (plus or minus 5 bps) and initial price thoughts of 187.5 bps.

Settlement date is March 26; maturity date is March 26, 2018. Citi, Credit Agricole, Deutsche Bank , HSBC, National Bank of Abu Dhabi and StanChart are the leads. (Reporting by Sudip Roy)