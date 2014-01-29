FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bank Muscat to pay 25 pct cash div, 15 pct in convertible bonds
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 29, 2014 / 6:11 AM / 4 years ago

Bank Muscat to pay 25 pct cash div, 15 pct in convertible bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Bank Muscat said on Wednesday that its board proposed a cash dividend of 25 percent and an additional 15 percent payout through the issue of mandatory convertible bonds.

The three-year convertible bonds will pay a coupon of 4.5 percent annually and have a conversion price of 20 percent below the three-month average share price at the time of conversion, the Omani lender said in a bourse statement.

The total dividend payout of 40 percent by the largest lender in Oman is the same as in 2012, Reuters data show. (Reporting by Dinesh Nair; Editing by David French)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.