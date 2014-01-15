FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank Muscat annual net profit rises 9.3 pct in 2013
January 15, 2014 / 5:52 AM / 4 years ago

Bank Muscat annual net profit rises 9.3 pct in 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Bank Muscat, Oman’s largest lender, on Wednesday said it made a net profit of 152.2 million rials ($395.27 million) in 2013, up from 139.2 million rials in 2012.

The bank made a fourth-quarter profit of 49.7 million rials, according to Reuters calculations, slightly above analysts’ average estimate of 48.7 million rials.

Bank Muscat reported a net profit of 35 million rials in the fourth quarter of 2012. ($1 = 0.3851 Omani rials) (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Matt Smith)

