National Bank of Oman appoints new chief executive officer
#Financials
May 10, 2014 / 10:07 AM / 3 years ago

National Bank of Oman appoints new chief executive officer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABU DHABI, May 10 (Reuters) - National Bank of Oman said on Saturday it appointed Ahmed al-Musalmi as its new chief executive officer.

Musalmi, who has served as deputy chief executive officer for the bank since 2011, succeeds Salaam al-Shaksy who is leaving the bank to pursue new professional interests, a statement by the bank said.

The bank’s first quarter net profit grew by 20 percent in the first quarter of the year to 10.2 million rials ($26.75 million), slightly above analyst expectations. (Reporting By Maha El Dahan; Editing by Toby Chopra)

