National Bank of Oman Q3 profit rises, beats forecasts
#Credit Markets
October 14, 2014 / 10:47 AM / 3 years ago

National Bank of Oman Q3 profit rises, beats forecasts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 14 (Reuters) - National Bank of Oman, the sultanate’s second-largest lender by assets, reported a 13.7 percent rise in third-quarter net profit on Tuesday, beating analysts’ forecasts.

The lender made a net profit of 14.1 million rials ($36.62 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, according to Reuters calculations based on financial statements, up from 12.4 million rials in the corresponding period of last year.

Four analysts polled by Reuters on average forecast the bank would make a quarterly profit of 11.70 million rials.

The bank, which appointed Ahmed al-Musalmi as chief executive in May, made a net profit of 37.1 million in the first nine months of 2014 rials, up from 31.2 million rials in the same period of 2013, a bourse filing showed.

Loans and advances stood at 2.3 billion rials at the end of September, 7 percent higher year-on-year, with customer deposits rising 24 percent over the same period to 2.7 billion rials. (1 US dollar = 0.3850 Omani rial) (Reporting By Tom Arnold; editing by Matt Smith)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
