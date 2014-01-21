FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Oman's Bank Sohar Q4 net profit climbs 20.5 pct
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 21, 2014 / 10:57 AM / 4 years ago

Oman's Bank Sohar Q4 net profit climbs 20.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Oman’s Bank Sohar, currently in talks with rival lender Bank Dhofar over a possible merger, posted a 20.5 percent increase in fourth-quarter net profit on Tuesday.

Sohar, the sultanate’s fifth-largest bank by market value, made 8.8 million rials ($22.9 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, compared with 7.3 million rials in the corresponding period of 2012, Reuters calculated.

The calculation was made using previous financial statements from the lender. Bank Sohar reported a 16.8 percent increase in annual profit in 2013 to 26.9 million rials, it said in a bourse filing.

In July, Bank Dhofar said it had approached Bank Sohar with a view to merging the two entities and creating Oman’s second-largest bank, with the latter saying it would consider the move later that month. ($1 = 0.3850 Omani rials) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Matt Smith)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.