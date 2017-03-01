FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
Oman revises pricing on US dollar triple-tranche bonds
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 1, 2017 / 1:51 PM / 6 months ago

Oman revises pricing on US dollar triple-tranche bonds

Robert Hogg

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 1 (IFR) - The Government of the Sultanate of Oman, acting through the Ministry of Finance, has released guidance for a triple-tranche US dollar bond offering, according to a lead.

The issuer is marketing a five-year deal at 205bp area over mid-swaps. Initial price thoughts were 215bp area over.

Guidance for the 10-year bond has been set at plus 310bp area, after initial price thoughts at plus 325bp area.

Guidance for the 30-year bond has been set at 410bp area, after initial price thoughts at plus 425bp area.

The trade is today's business via Bank Muscat, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, ICBC Standard Bank, JP Morgan, Societe Generale and Standard Chartered.

Oman is rated Baa1/BBB-/BBB. (Reporting by Robert Hogg; editing by Sudip Roy)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.