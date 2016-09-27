FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oman sets guidance on June 2021 and June 2026 US dollar taps
September 27, 2016 / 12:26 PM / a year ago

Oman sets guidance on June 2021 and June 2026 US dollar taps

Robert Hogg

1 Min Read

Sept 27 (IFR) - The Sultanate of Oman has set guidance on its dual-tranche US$ tap, according to a lead.

The June 2021 increase is now being marketed at 240bp area over Treasuries and the June 2026 increase at 325bp area over Treasuries.

Marketing began at plus 250bp area and plus 335bp area respectively.

Combined books are over US$3.4bn with a slight skew towards the 10-year.

Citigroup, JP Morgan, Mitsubishi UFG, National Bank of Abu Dhabi and Natixis are running the 144A/Reg S trade, which is today's business.

Oman is rated Baa1 by Moody's and BBB- by Standard and Poor's.

Launch and pricing is expected later today. (Reporting by Robert Hogg, editing by Julian Baker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
