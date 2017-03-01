FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oman sets initial price guidance for three-tranche dollar bond
March 1, 2017 / 7:25 AM / 6 months ago

Oman sets initial price guidance for three-tranche dollar bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, March 1 (Reuters) - The government of Oman released initial price guidance for a three-tranche U.S. dollar international bond with maturities of five, 10 and 30 years, a document issued by the banks leading the transaction showed on Wednesday.

Initial price thoughts for the 144A/RegS debt sale are in the 215 basis points over mid-swaps area for the five-year tranche, 325 bps over mid-swaps area for the 10-year tranche and 425 bps over mid-swaps area for the 30-year portion.

Each tranche would be benchmark size, meaning upwards of $500 million.

Bank Muscat, Citi, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, ICBC Standard Bank, JP Morgan, Societe Generale and Standard Chartered are the bookrunners. The bond is expected to price later on Wednesday. (Reporting by Umesh Desai; Writing by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

