OETC begins marketing 10-year US dollar deal at T+200-210bp

LONDON, April 28 (IFR) - Oman Electricity Transmission Company (OETC) has begun marketing a US dollar-denominated benchmark-sized 10-year bond at Treasuries plus 200bp-210bp, according to a lead.

JP Morgan and Bank Muscat are running the Reg S/144 A senior unsecured deal.

Books are open to investors, with the deal due to price as early as tomorrow.

OETC, which is raising the funds through Lamar Funding Limited and guaranteeing the bond, is rated A3 by Moody’s and BBB+ by Standard & Poor‘s, both with a stable outlook. (Reporting By Michael Turner; editing by Sudip Roy)