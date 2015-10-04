FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
October 4, 2015

Oman to open subscriptions for first sovereign sukuk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUSCAT, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Oman’s Ministry of Finance said on Sunday it would open subscriptions for the sultanate’s first issue of sovereign sukuk on Thursday and close them on Oct. 22.

The rial-denominated issue will have a tenor of five years, with its profit rate set through a uniform price auction, the ministry said in an emailed statement.

The issue will be open to sophisticated investors - usually taken to mean fund managers, banks and other institutions, as well as wealthy individuals - with a minimum subscription of 500,000 rials ($1.3 million), the ministry added.

Its size will be decided on completion of a book-building exercise. Previously, Omani officials had said they expected the issue to be 200 million rials.

Bank Muscat, its Islamic window Meethaq and Standard Chartered are lead-managing the sale. (Reporting by Fatma Alarimi, Writing by Andrew Torchia, Editing by David French)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
