Oman revises guidance on US dollar bonds
June 8, 2016 / 3:01 PM / a year ago

Oman revises guidance on US dollar bonds

Sudip Roy

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 8 (IFR) - The Sultanate of Oman has revised guidance on its dual-tranche offering of five and 10-year US dollar bonds, according to a lead.

The sovereign is now marketing the five-year note at 250bp area over mid-swaps and the 10-year tranche at plus 325bp area. Both bonds have price ranges of plus or minus 5bp and will price in range.

Total demand is in excess of US$6.5bn skewed towards the 10-year note.

Earlier, Oman announced price guidance of plus 262.5bp area on the five-year tranche and at plus 337.5bp area on the 10-year note.

This compares with initial price thoughts of mid-to-high 200bp over mid-swaps and plus mid-300bp respectively.

Citigroup, JP Morgan, Mitsubishi UFG, National Bank of Abu Dhabi and Natixis are running the 144A/Reg S trade, which is expected to be Wednesday’s business.

Oman is rated Baa1 by Moody’s and BBB- by Standard & Poor‘s. (Reporting by Sudip Roy; editing by Alex Chambers)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
