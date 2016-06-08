FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oman to raise US$2.5bn through five and 10-year bond offering
June 8, 2016 / 4:35 PM / a year ago

Oman to raise US$2.5bn through five and 10-year bond offering

Sudip Roy

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 8 (IFR) - The Sultanate of Oman is poised to raise US$2.5bn after launching five and 10-year bonds, according to a lead.

A US$1bn five-year note will price at 245bp over mid-swaps, while a US$1.5bn 10-year tranche has launched at plus 320bp.

Earlier, the sovereign was marketing the five-year note at plus 250bp area and the 10-year tranche at plus 325bp area. Both bonds had price ranges of plus or minus 5bp.

That followed price guidance of plus 262.5bp area on the five-year tranche and at plus 337.5bp area on the 10-year note.

Initial price thoughts were mid-to-high 200s over mid-swaps and plus mid-300s, respectively.

Citigroup, JP Morgan, Mitsubishi UFG, National Bank of Abu Dhabi and Natixis are running the 144A/Reg S trade, which will price later today.

Oman is rated Baa1 by Moody’s and BBB- by Standard & Poor‘s. (Reporting by Sudip Roy; Editing by Philip Wright)

