FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Oman posts budget surplus in January, down 22 pct y/y
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 26, 2015 / 9:05 AM / 2 years ago

Oman posts budget surplus in January, down 22 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 26 (Reuters) - Oman posted a budget surplus of 210.3
million rials ($546 million) in January, down 22 percent from a
year earlier,   provisional finance ministry data showed on
Thursday.
    
 OMAN BUDGET           01/15     01/14           
revenue (mln rials)    763.5     973.3   
expenditure            562.2     703.6
actual expenditure    
 under settlement        0.0       0.0               
balance                210.3     269.7  
    NOTE. Oman's 2015 budget plan envisages government
expenditure of 14.1 billion rials and a deficit of 2.5 billion
rials, assuming an average oil price of $75 per barrel.

 (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.