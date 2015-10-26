FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Oman fund takes Bulgaria to arbitration over bank collapse
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 26, 2015 / 10:07 PM / 2 years ago

Oman fund takes Bulgaria to arbitration over bank collapse

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOFIA, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Oman’s biggest sovereign wealth fund has filed an arbitration claim against Bulgaria over the collapse of Corporate Commercial Bank (Corpbank), the online database of Washington-based International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes showed.

Oman’s State General Reserve Fund (SGRF) fund owned a 30 percent stake in Corporate Commercial Bank, which was Bulgaria’s fourth-largest lender before collapsing last year following a bank run.

Reporting By Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.