Oman fund takes Bulgaria to arbitration over bank collapse

SOFIA, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Oman’s biggest sovereign wealth fund has filed an arbitration claim against Bulgaria over the collapse of Corporate Commercial Bank (Corpbank), the online database of Washington-based International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes showed.

Oman’s State General Reserve Fund (SGRF) fund owned a 30 percent stake in Corporate Commercial Bank, which was Bulgaria’s fourth-largest lender before collapsing last year following a bank run.