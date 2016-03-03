Oman c.bank chief: rising bond yields driven by market

ABU DHABI, March 3 (Reuters) - A rise in yields of domestic Oman government bonds is driven by the market, and the central bank does not plan steps to try to restrain yields, central bank executive president Hamood Sangour al-Zadjali said on Thursday.

“It is driven by the market, we are leaving it to the market,” Zadjali told Reuters on the sidelines of a financial conference.

Last month, the government sold 100 million rials ($260 million) of five-year development bonds at an average yield of 4.32 percent, sharply up from 2.54 percent at the last issue of five-year development bonds, a 300 million rial sale last August.

Low oil prices are pressuring state finances and banking system liquidity in Oman.

But Zadjali said banking system liquidity was normal and banks’ overnight lending rates were reasonably low. “I don’t see any challenges.”

Bond yields “have gone up because of the higher doller, which has risen. And also after the Fed hiked rates,” he said, adding that last month’s bond sale had seen a very good response among investors.

The next auction of domestic Oman government bonds will take place in two or three months, Zadjali said. (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Writing by Andrew Torchia)