Oman cenbank to let banks count government debt towards reserves

DUBAI, April 5 (Reuters) - Oman’s central bank will allow banks to count Treasury bills, government development bonds and government sukuk towards their reserve requirements, up to a maximum of 2 percent of deposits, the central bank said.

The move, effective from this month, aims to “provide greater flexibility for banks in liquidity management, credit deployment and investments”, the central bank said in a statement posted on its website on Tuesday.

The overall reserve requirement for banks remains unchanged at 5 percent of deposits, the central bank added. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; editing by John Stonestreet)