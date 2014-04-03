FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oman February inflation falls to 0.6 pct
April 3, 2014 / 10:56 AM / 3 years ago

Oman February inflation falls to 0.6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 3 (Reuters) - Oman's inflation fell to 0.6 percent
year-on-year in February from 1.2 percent in January, data from
the National Center for Statistics and Information showed on
Thursday.
    
OMAN CONSUMER INFLATION        02/14     01/14     02/13   
 pct change month/month        -0.5        0.2       0.0    
 pct change year/year           0.6        1.2       0.7        
    NOTE: Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages, which
account for nearly 24 percent of the basket, rose 2.1 percent
from a year earlier in February but dropped 1.7 percent from the
previous month.
    Housing and energy costs, which account for 26.5 percent of
consumer expenses, rose 1.4 percent year-on-year but were flat
month-on-month.
    The data is based on the new 2012 consumer price index.

 (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by John Stonestreet)

