FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Omani rial rebounds in forwards market after c.bank assures on peg
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 27, 2015 / 8:05 AM / 2 years ago

Omani rial rebounds in forwards market after c.bank assures on peg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Aug 27 (Reuters) - The Omani rial rebounded in the forwards market on Thursday after the central bank president reassured the market that authorities were committed to its peg against the U.S. dollar, despite low oil prices which have slashed state revenues.

One-year dollar/rial forwards had risen as high as 1,000 points this week, their highest since 2006, as some investors hedged against the risk of an eventual rial devaluation. They were quoted as low as 599.50 points on Thursday, down from their previous close of 800.

“We are committed to keeping the Omani rial pegged to the U.S. dollar,” Zadjali texted to Reuters late on Wednesday in response to a question. He did not elaborate.

The rial has been pegged at 0.3849 to the dollar since 1986. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.