Omani rial rebounds in forwards market after c.bank assures on peg

DUBAI, Aug 27 (Reuters) - The Omani rial rebounded in the forwards market on Thursday after the central bank president reassured the market that authorities were committed to its peg against the U.S. dollar, despite low oil prices which have slashed state revenues.

One-year dollar/rial forwards had risen as high as 1,000 points this week, their highest since 2006, as some investors hedged against the risk of an eventual rial devaluation. They were quoted as low as 599.50 points on Thursday, down from their previous close of 800.

“We are committed to keeping the Omani rial pegged to the U.S. dollar,” Zadjali texted to Reuters late on Wednesday in response to a question. He did not elaborate.

The rial has been pegged at 0.3849 to the dollar since 1986. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Toby Chopra)