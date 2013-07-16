Oman's Bank Dhofar to start merger talks with Bank Sohar - statement

DUBAI, July 16 (Reuters) - Bank Dhofar, the sultanate’s second-largest bank by market value, said on Tuesday it would begin talks with fellow Omani lender Bank Sohar over a possible merger.

Any potential tie-up would be dependent on a similar desire to merge at Bank Sohar, satisfactory due diligence and the approval of both sets of shareholders and the regulatory authority, Bank Dhofar said in a bourse filing.

In February, Bank Sohar denied it had received any merger proposals from other banks, including Bank Dhofar, in response to local press reports. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Mirna Sleiman)