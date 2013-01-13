FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE- Oman Q4 earnings estimates
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 13, 2013 / 4:50 AM / in 5 years

TABLE- Oman Q4 earnings estimates

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Jan 13 (Reuters) - 
 BANK MUSCAT - Following are fourth-quarter net profit estimates
for Bank Muscat in millions of Omani rials.
                            Q4 2012         %change
Arqaam Capital               31.00           1.94 
Global Investment House      36.30          19.37
EFG Hermes                 33.00           8.52
Beltone Financial            38.00          24.96
Gulf Baader Capital Markets  36.53          20.11
HSBC                         35.00          15.09
Average                   34.97           15.00

BankMuscat (SAOG) reported a net profit of 30.41 million Omani
rials in the fourth quarter of 2011.
---------------------------------------------------
NATIONAL BANK OF OMAN - Following are fourth-quarter net profit
estimates for National Bank of Oman in millions of
Omani rials.
                           Q4 2012         %change
Beltone Financial           9.00            29.50 
EFG Hermes                9.00            29.50
Gulf Baader Capital Markets 9.82            41.24
HSBC                       7.00              0.72
Average                     8.70             24.24        

National Bank of Oman reported a net profit of 6.95 million
omani rials in the fourth quarter of 2011.
---------------------------------------------------
 OMAN TELECOMMUNICATIONS - Following are fourth-quarter net
profit estimates for Oman Telecommunications (Omantel)
in millions of Omani rials.
                           Q4 2012         %change
EFG Hermes                30.00            2.74
Gulf Baader Capital Markets 27.64           -5.35
Global Investment House     30.30            3.77
Average                   29.31            0.39

Oman Telecommunications reported a net profit of 29.20 million
Omani rials in the fourth quarter of 2011.
----------------------------------------------------
 OMAN CEMENT - Following are fourth-quarter net profit estimates
for Oman Cement in millions of Omani rials.
                            Q4 2012            %change
Global Investment House       4.30             38.71
EFG Hermes                  4.00             29.03
Gulf Baader Capital Markets   4.60             48.35
Average                     4.30             38.70

Oman Cement reported a net profit of 3.1 million Omani rials in
the fourth quarter of 2011.
---------------------------------------------------
 RAYSUT CEMENT - Following are fourth-quarter net profit
estimates for Raysut Cement in millions of Omani
rials.
                            Q4 2012         %change
Global Investment House      6.80             109.88
EFG Hermes                 6.00              85.19
Gulf Baader Capital Markets  8.30             156.05
Average                    7.03             117.04

Raysut Cement reported a net profit of 3.24 million omani rials
in the fourth quarter of 2011.
---------------------------------------------------
 BANK DHOFAR - Following are fourth-quarter net profit estimates
for Bank Dhofar in millions of Omani rials.
                             Q4 2012         %change
EFG Hermes                  10.00            21.36
Gulf Baader Capital Markets   8.79              6.65

Bank Dhofar reported a net profit of 8.24 million Omani rials in
the fourth quarter of 2011.
---------------------------------------------------
 GALFAR ENGINEERING - Following are fourth-quarter net profit
estimates for Galfar Engineering in millions of Omani
rials.
                            Q4 2012          %change
SICO Bahrain                 0.80            -58.33
EFG Hermes                 2.00             4.17
Gulf Baader Capital Markets  1.40            -26.88
Average                    1.40            -27.01

Galfar Engineering reported a net profit of 1.92 million omani
rials in the fourth quarter of 2011.
---------------------------------------------------

 (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.