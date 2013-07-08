FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
July 8, 2013 / 11:47 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Oman Q2 earnings estimates

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

July 8 (Reuters) - BANK DHOFAR - Following are
second-quarter net profit estimates for Bank Dhofar in
millions of rials.
    
                            Q2 2013         %change
EFG Hermes                  8.60         -16.39            
United Securities              9.51          -7.54
Gulf Baader Capital Markets   9.04            -12.13

Average                          9.05         -12.02

Bank Dhofar reported a net profit of 10.29 million rials in the
second quarter of 2012.
---------------------------------------------------
BANK MUSCAT - Following are second-quarter net profit estimates
for Bank Muscat in millions of rials.
    
                            Q2 2013         %change
Beltone Financial             36.96           5.67
EFG Hermes                 36.06           3.11
Gulf Baader Capital Markets  35.55             1.66
HSBC                          37.71            7.84
Deutsche Bank                     36.00           2.94
United Securities              38.15           9.09
Bofa Merrill Lynch            33.00           -5.64

Average                36.20           3.53

Bank Muscat reported a net profit of 34.97 million rials in the
second quarter of 2012.
---------------------------------------------------
HSBC BANK OMAN - Following are second-quarter net profit
estimates for HSBC Bank Oman in millions of rials.
    
                             Q2 2013          %change
Gulf Baader Capital Markets     3.77           -11.27
United Securities             5.60            31.89
             
HSBC Bank Oman reported a net profit of 4.24 million rials in
the second quarter of 2012.
---------------------------------------------------
NATIONAL BANK OF OMAN - Following are second-quarter net profit
estimates for National Bank of Oman in millions of
rials.
    
                           Q2 2013         %change
Beltone Financial            10.90          5.81
EFG Hermes                  9.62         -6.61
Gulf Baader Capital Markets   9.39           -8.84 
United Securities              8.68        -15.72
HSBC                          9.04          -12.20

Average                  9.53         -7.51          

National Bank of Oman reported a net profit of 10.30 million
rials in the second quarter of 2012.
---------------------------------------------------
NAWRAS - Following are second-quarter net profit estimates for
Nawras in millions of rials.
    
                             Q2 2013          %change
Gulf Baader Capital Markets     8.14           -15.86
United Securities             8.51           -11.99

Nawras reported a net profit of 9.67 million rials in the second
quarter of 2012.
---------------------------------------------------
OMAN CEMENT - Following are second-quarter net profit estimates
for Oman Cement in millions of rials.
    
                           Q2 2013         %change
EFG Hermes                  5.33         37.62
United Securities              5.15         33.02
Gulf Baader Capital Markets   4.97           28.25        

Average               5.15         32.96    

Oman Cement reported a net profit of 3.87 million rials in the
second quarter of 2012.
---------------------------------------------------
OMAN TELECOMMUNICATIONS (ONANTEL) - Following are second-quarter
net profit estimates for Oman Telecommunications 
(Omantel) in millions of rials.
    
                           Q2 2013         %change
EFG Hermes                 28.09        -12.59
Global Investment House      29.50           -8.21
United Securities             29.60         -7.89
Gulf Baader Capital Markets  27.80          -13.50

Average                 28.75        -10.55
        
Omantel reported a net profit of 32.14 million rials in the
second quarter of 2012.
----------------------------------------------------
RAYSUT CEMENT - Following are second-quarter net profit
estimates for Raysut Cement in millions of rials.
    
                           Q2 2013         %change
EFG Hermes                  7.76         13.25
United Securities              8.51         24.14
Gulf Baader Capital Markets   9.08           32.46

Average               8.45         23.28

Raysut Cement reported a net profit of 6.85 million rials in the
second quarter of 2012.
----------------------------------------------------

 (Compiled by Dubai Newsroom)

