TABLE-Oman Q2 earnings estimates

July 8 (Reuters) - BANK DHOFAR - Following are second-quarter net profit estimates for Bank Dhofar in millions of rials. Q2 2013 %change EFG Hermes 8.60 -16.39 United Securities 9.51 -7.54 Gulf Baader Capital Markets 9.04 -12.13 Average 9.05 -12.02 Bank Dhofar reported a net profit of 10.29 million rials in the second quarter of 2012. --------------------------------------------------- BANK MUSCAT - Following are second-quarter net profit estimates for Bank Muscat in millions of rials. Q2 2013 %change Beltone Financial 36.96 5.67 EFG Hermes 36.06 3.11 Gulf Baader Capital Markets 35.55 1.66 HSBC 37.71 7.84 Deutsche Bank 36.00 2.94 United Securities 38.15 9.09 Bofa Merrill Lynch 33.00 -5.64 Average 36.20 3.53 Bank Muscat reported a net profit of 34.97 million rials in the second quarter of 2012. --------------------------------------------------- HSBC BANK OMAN - Following are second-quarter net profit estimates for HSBC Bank Oman in millions of rials. Q2 2013 %change Gulf Baader Capital Markets 3.77 -11.27 United Securities 5.60 31.89 HSBC Bank Oman reported a net profit of 4.24 million rials in the second quarter of 2012. --------------------------------------------------- NATIONAL BANK OF OMAN - Following are second-quarter net profit estimates for National Bank of Oman in millions of rials. Q2 2013 %change Beltone Financial 10.90 5.81 EFG Hermes 9.62 -6.61 Gulf Baader Capital Markets 9.39 -8.84 United Securities 8.68 -15.72 HSBC 9.04 -12.20 Average 9.53 -7.51 National Bank of Oman reported a net profit of 10.30 million rials in the second quarter of 2012. --------------------------------------------------- NAWRAS - Following are second-quarter net profit estimates for Nawras in millions of rials. Q2 2013 %change Gulf Baader Capital Markets 8.14 -15.86 United Securities 8.51 -11.99 Nawras reported a net profit of 9.67 million rials in the second quarter of 2012. --------------------------------------------------- OMAN CEMENT - Following are second-quarter net profit estimates for Oman Cement in millions of rials. Q2 2013 %change EFG Hermes 5.33 37.62 United Securities 5.15 33.02 Gulf Baader Capital Markets 4.97 28.25 Average 5.15 32.96 Oman Cement reported a net profit of 3.87 million rials in the second quarter of 2012. --------------------------------------------------- OMAN TELECOMMUNICATIONS (ONANTEL) - Following are second-quarter net profit estimates for Oman Telecommunications (Omantel) in millions of rials. Q2 2013 %change EFG Hermes 28.09 -12.59 Global Investment House 29.50 -8.21 United Securities 29.60 -7.89 Gulf Baader Capital Markets 27.80 -13.50 Average 28.75 -10.55 Omantel reported a net profit of 32.14 million rials in the second quarter of 2012. ---------------------------------------------------- RAYSUT CEMENT - Following are second-quarter net profit estimates for Raysut Cement in millions of rials. Q2 2013 %change EFG Hermes 7.76 13.25 United Securities 8.51 24.14 Gulf Baader Capital Markets 9.08 32.46 Average 8.45 23.28 Raysut Cement reported a net profit of 6.85 million rials in the second quarter of 2012. ---------------------------------------------------- (Compiled by Dubai Newsroom)