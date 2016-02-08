FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oman to borrow $5-10 billion from abroad -c.bank
#Market News
February 8, 2016 / 12:21 PM / 2 years ago

Oman to borrow $5-10 billion from abroad -c.bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Oman plans to borrow between $5 billion and $10 billion from abroad to help finance a budget deficit caused by low oil prices, central bank executive president Hamood Sangour al-Zadjali told Al Arabiya television on Monday.

Zadjali said the government might issue eurobonds by the middle of this year, but did not comment further on the timing of the foreign borrowing.

He also said the government planned to issue 600 million rials ($1.56 billion) of domestic bonds this year, or about 100 million rials every two months. It is currently marketing a 100 million rial, five-year issue with a coupon of 3.5 percent; the bonds will be auctioned on Feb. 16. (Reporting by Noah Browning; Writing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
