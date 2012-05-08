FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oman's real GDP up 6 pct in 2011 - official
May 8, 2012 / 1:55 PM / 5 years ago

Oman's real GDP up 6 pct in 2011 - official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUSCAT, May 8 (Reuters) - Oman’s gross domestic product grew 6 percent last year in inflation-adjusted terms, a finance ministry official told Reuters on Tuesday.

“Crude production has a lot to do with the GDP rise, with higher oil prices pushing up growth,” said the official in the ministry’s budget department, declining to be named under normal government practice.

Oman does not officially publish real GDP data. Its inflation-adjusted GDP grew 4.0 percent in 2010, according to an estimate by the International Monetary Fund.

Finance ministry figures released on Tuesday showed Oman’s GDP at current prices expanded 22.7 percent last year to 27.945 billion rials ($72.6 billion). The oil sector’s contribution to GDP was 14.2 billion rials, up 36.2 percent from 2010.

