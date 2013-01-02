FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Oman real GDP grew estimated 8.3 pct in 2012 -minister
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 2, 2013 / 10:31 AM / 5 years ago

Oman real GDP grew estimated 8.3 pct in 2012 -minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUSCAT, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Oman’s gross domestic product, adjusted for inflation, grew an estimated 8.3 percent last year, faster than the government’s target of 7 percent, Finance Minister Darwish al-Balushi said on Wednesday.

Balushi, speaking at a news conference on the 2013 budget, said heavy government spending had boosted growth.

The rate was considerably higher than most economists had predicted; the International Monetary Fund, for example, forecast in October that Oman would grow 5.0 percent in 2012.

Oman does not regularly release real GDP data. In 2011 its economy grew an estimated 5.4 percent, according to the IMF.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.