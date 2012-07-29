FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
HSBC Bank Oman H1 net profit up 4.3 pct - statement
July 29, 2012 / 9:56 AM / in 5 years

HSBC Bank Oman H1 net profit up 4.3 pct - statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, July 29 (Reuters) - HSBC Bank Oman, recently formed by a merger of HSBC’s Oman unit and Oman International Bank, posted a 4.3 percent rise in net profit for the first six months of 2012, the bank said on Sunday.

Net profit of 7.2 million rials ($18.7 million) compares to the 6.9 million rials the bank made in the corresponding period of 2011, the statement to the Muscat bourse said. This equates to a 4.3 percent rise in 2012.

The formal completion of the merger was announced at the beginning of June, with HSBC holding 51 percent of the new entity. Previously, OIB was Oman’s fifth-largest bank, with the second-largest branch network in the country and gross assets of $3.2 billion.

$1 = 0.3851 Omani rials Reporting by David French; Editing by Mirna Sleiman

