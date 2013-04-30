FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
HSBC Oman Q1 net profit rises 91 pct to 5.7 mln rials -statement
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Puerto Rico
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 30, 2013 / 5:36 AM / in 4 years

HSBC Oman Q1 net profit rises 91 pct to 5.7 mln rials -statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 30 (Reuters) - HSBC Bank Oman, a unit of HSBC, on Tuesday said its first-quarter net profit rose 91 percent from a year earlier after it benefited from loan recoveries. The lender, Oman’s third-largest by market value, made a net profit of 5.7 million rials ($14.81 million) in the first three months of the year, compared with 3 million rials in the corresponding period of 2012, a bourse filing from the bank said. The bank’s earnings were boosted in the first quarter of 2013 by a 2.5 million rials write-back of previously impaired loans. The bank was formed last year by a merger of HSBC’s Oman unit and Oman International Bank. HSBC holds 51 percent of the new entity. Previously, OIB was Oman’s fifth-largest bank, with the second-largest branch network in the country and gross assets of $3.2 billion.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.