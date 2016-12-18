TABLE-Oman November inflation edges down to 1.9 percent on food prices

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Oman's National Center for Statistics and Information released the following November consumer price data. OMAN CONSUMER INFLATION 11/16 10/16 11/15 pct change month/month -0.2* 0.5 0.0 pct change year/year 1.9 2.0 -0.6 NOTE. * Calculated by Reuters because the centre did not provide a figure for the month-on-month change. Transport prices jumped 10.2 percent from a year earlier after Oman raised domestic petrol and diesel prices, while housing and utility prices increased 0.6 percent and food and beverage prices fell 1.3 percent. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Keith Weir)