8 months ago
TABLE-Oman November inflation edges down to 1.9 percent on food prices
December 18, 2016 / 10:20 AM / 8 months ago

TABLE-Oman November inflation edges down to 1.9 percent on food prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Oman's National Center for Statistics and
Information released the following November consumer price data.
    
 OMAN CONSUMER INFLATION       11/16     10/16     11/15     
  pct change month/month       -0.2*      0.5       0.0
  pct change year/year          1.9       2.0      -0.6 

  NOTE. * Calculated by Reuters because the centre did not
provide a figure for the month-on-month change.
    Transport prices jumped 10.2 percent from a year earlier
after Oman raised domestic petrol and diesel prices, while
housing and utility prices increased 0.6 percent and food and
beverage prices fell 1.3 percent.

 (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Keith Weir)

