5 months ago
TABLE-Oman February inflation highest since 2012 as fuel prices climb
March 15, 2017 / 9:43 AM / 5 months ago

TABLE-Oman February inflation highest since 2012 as fuel prices climb

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    March 15 (Reuters) - Oman's National Center for Statistics
and Information released the following February consumer price
data, showing annual inflation at its highest level since at
least 2012. 
    
 OMAN CONSUMER INFLATION       02/17     01/17     02/16     
  pct change month/month        0.5*      0.8      -0.1
  pct change year/year          2.4       1.8       0.3 

  NOTE. * Calculated by Reuters because the the centre did not
provide a month-on-month inflation rate.
    Inflation has been rising as the government raises domestic
fuel prices to reflect recent increases in oil prices, and in
order to reduce the subsidy burden on state finances.

 (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Louise Ireland)

