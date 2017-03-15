TABLE-Oman February inflation highest since 2012 as fuel prices climb

March 15 (Reuters) - Oman's National Center for Statistics and Information released the following February consumer price data, showing annual inflation at its highest level since at least 2012. OMAN CONSUMER INFLATION 02/17 01/17 02/16 pct change month/month 0.5* 0.8 -0.1 pct change year/year 2.4 1.8 0.3 NOTE. * Calculated by Reuters because the the centre did not provide a month-on-month inflation rate. Inflation has been rising as the government raises domestic fuel prices to reflect recent increases in oil prices, and in order to reduce the subsidy burden on state finances. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Louise Ireland)