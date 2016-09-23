FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Oman August inflation flat at 1.3 pct
September 23, 2016 / 7:55 PM / a year ago

TABLE-Oman August inflation flat at 1.3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Oman's National Center for Statistics
and Information released the following August consumer price
data.
    
 OMAN CONSUMER INFLATION       08/16     07/16     08/15     
  pct change month/month       -0.1*      0.3      -0.1 
  pct change year/year          1.3       1.3       0.1

  NOTE. * Calculated by Reuters because the centre did not give
a month-on-month inflation figure.
    Transport costs jumped 7.3 percent from a year earlier after
Oman raised gasoline prices to reduce the cost of state
subsidies, while housing and utility costs rose 0.8 percent.
Prices of food and beverages dropped 1.1 percent.

 (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

