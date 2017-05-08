Oman Investment Fund closes $600 mln loan for Omantel purchase

DUBAI, May 8 (Reuters) - Oman Investment Fund said on Monday it had closed the syndication of $600 million of conventional and Islamic finance loan facilities for its wholly owned subsidiary United Telecommunication Limited (UTL).

The proceeds will be used for the acquisition of a 51 percent stake in Omantel.

The facilities, which were raised by UTL, have a 5.25 year tenor, and are divided between a $450 million conventional loan and a $150 million Islamic loan.

Citi was the initial underwriter of the loan. It was subsequently joined by Banca IMI/Intesa Sanpaolo, Kuwait Finance House and National Bank of Abu Dhabi as underwriters and bookrunners. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; editing by Alexander Smith)