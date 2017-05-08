FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Oman Investment Fund closes $600 mln loan for Omantel purchase
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 8, 2017 / 1:51 PM / 3 months ago

Oman Investment Fund closes $600 mln loan for Omantel purchase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, May 8 (Reuters) - Oman Investment Fund said on Monday it had closed the syndication of $600 million of conventional and Islamic finance loan facilities for its wholly owned subsidiary United Telecommunication Limited (UTL).

The proceeds will be used for the acquisition of a 51 percent stake in Omantel.

The facilities, which were raised by UTL, have a 5.25 year tenor, and are divided between a $450 million conventional loan and a $150 million Islamic loan.

Citi was the initial underwriter of the loan. It was subsequently joined by Banca IMI/Intesa Sanpaolo, Kuwait Finance House and National Bank of Abu Dhabi as underwriters and bookrunners. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; editing by Alexander Smith)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.