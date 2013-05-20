FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Raytheon to sign $2.1 bln arms sale to Oman -U.S. officials
May 20, 2013 / 11:37 PM / in 4 years

Raytheon to sign $2.1 bln arms sale to Oman -U.S. officials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANNON, Ireland, May 21 (Reuters) - Raytheon Co, one of the largest U.S. weapons makers, is expected to sign an estimated $2.1 billion deal to sell Oman an air defense system while U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry visits the Gulf state this week, U.S. officials said.

One official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told reporters the company was expected to sign a letter of intent with Oman to provide a ground-based air defense system.

The official said the terms were still being negotiated and the deal’s value was not yet final.

