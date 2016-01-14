FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Oman closes $1 bln sovereign loan -finance ministry official
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 14, 2016 / 7:21 AM / 2 years ago

Oman closes $1 bln sovereign loan -finance ministry official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The government of Oman has completed a $1 billion sovereign loan, a senior finance ministry official said on Thursday, as the Gulf country borrows during a period of stretched state finances because of low oil prices.

The sultanate raised funds at a margin of 120 basis points over the London interbank offered rate (Libor), Nasser al-Jashmi, under-secretary at the ministry of finance, told Reuters.

Oman started marketing a five-year loan in November at 110 basis points over Libor. But it had to raise the margin offered as investors demanded more returns after credit rating agency Standard & Poor’s downgraded the country’s debt and retained a negative outlook, citing risks over the next two years due to low oil prices.

The loan was arranged by Citigroup, Gulf International Bank and Natixis.

Reporting by Stanley Carvalho,; Writing by Archana Narayanan, editing by Matt Smith

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.