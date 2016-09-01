FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Oman's Kunooz mining group plans IPO in early 2017
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts strategy, after missteps
Business
GE shifts strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
In Syrian skies, U.S. pilots learn how fast air war can morph
Syria
In Syrian skies, U.S. pilots learn how fast air war can morph
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 1, 2016 / 10:51 AM / a year ago

Oman's Kunooz mining group plans IPO in early 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUSCAT, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Kunooz Oman Holding, one of the country's major mining, quarrying, transportation and construction materials groups, plans an initial public offer of its shares in the first half of 2017, chairman Salim Abdullah al-Rawas said on Thursday.

He told a news conference that the company had obtained initial approval from Oman's securities regulator to offer at least 25 percent of Kunooz's shares. Oman Arab Bank has been appointed financial adviser.

Oman Investment Fund, a sovereign wealth fund, acquired 20 percent of shares in Kunooz on Thursday, Rawas said without giving a figure for the size of the deal. (Reporting by Fatma Alarimi; Writing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.