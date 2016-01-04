FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 4, 2016

Japan's Mitsui-led consortium wins $2.3 bln Oman order

TOKYO, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Japan’s Mitsui & Co said on Monday its consortium had been awarded a $2.3 billion power plant project in Oman.

The consortium will build a total 3.15-gigawatt gas-fired combined cycle power generation units for Ibri and Sohar-3 power generation projects, the Japanese trading house said in a statement.

Mitsui holds 50.1 percent in the consortium, with 44.9 percent held by Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power and 5 percent by Dhofar International Development and Investment Holding Co. SAOG (DIDIC).

The contract is set to be signed next month, and the two power plants are set to start commercial operations in 2019, Mitsui said.

Mitsui will operate the plants and sell power under a 15-year contract, it added. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Sunil Nair)

