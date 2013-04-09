Oman February bank lending growth at 22-month low

April 9 (Reuters) - Oman's M2 money supply grew 9.5 percent year-on-year at the end of February, down from 10.8 percent in the previous month, data from the central bank showed on Tuesday. Bank lending growth was 10.9 percent, a 22-month low, after a rise of 13.2 percent in January. OMAN MONEY SUPPLY END-FEB 13 END-JAN 13 END-FEB 12 M1 change yr/yr (pct) 8.8 14.4 4.2 M2 change yr/yr 9.5 10.8 15.5 M2-M1 change yr/yr 9.8 9.2 21.6 Total credit yr/yr 10.9 13.2 17.9 OMAN C.BANK FOREIGN ASSETS bln rials 6.118 5.828 5.454 change yr/yr (pct) 12.2 6.9 15.8 NOTE. Percentage changes are Reuters calculations based on the official data.