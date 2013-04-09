FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Oman February bank lending growth at 22-month low
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Trump blames Puerto Ricans for slow hurricane response
Puerto Rico
Trump blames Puerto Ricans for slow hurricane response
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 9, 2013 / 7:46 AM / in 4 years

Oman February bank lending growth at 22-month low

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 9 (Reuters) - Oman's M2 money supply grew 9.5 percent
year-on-year at the end of February, down from 10.8 percent in
the previous month, data from the central bank showed on
Tuesday. 
    Bank lending growth was 10.9 percent, a 22-month low, after
a rise of 13.2 percent in January.
             
OMAN MONEY SUPPLY           END-FEB 13   END-JAN 13   END-FEB 12
 M1 change yr/yr (pct)           8.8         14.4          4.2
 M2 change yr/yr                 9.5         10.8         15.5 
  M2-M1 change yr/yr             9.8          9.2         21.6 
 Total credit yr/yr             10.9         13.2         17.9 
     
OMAN C.BANK FOREIGN ASSETS 
 bln rials                       6.118        5.828        5.454
 change yr/yr (pct)             12.2          6.9         15.8 
NOTE. Percentage changes are Reuters calculations based on the 
official data.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.