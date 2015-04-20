FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oman Feb bank lending growth 11.4 pct y/y, fastest since Jan 2013
#Market News
April 20, 2015 / 11:00 AM / 2 years ago

Oman Feb bank lending growth 11.4 pct y/y, fastest since Jan 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - Oman's bank lending growth accelerated
to 11.4 percent year-on-year in February, the fastest rate since
January 2013, from 11.1 percent in January 2015, central bank
data showed on Monday.
    But M2 money supply growth slowed to 10.9 percent, the
slowest since December 2013, from 13.1 percent.
        
OMAN MONEY SUPPLY         END-FEB 15   END-JAN 15   END-FEB 14  
 M1 change yr/yr (pct)          9.2         16.3         27.4
 M2 change yr/yr               10.9         13.1         15.3
  M2-M1 change yr/yr           11.8         11.3          9.7
 Total credit yr/yr            11.4         11.1          8.5
    
OMAN C.BANK FOREIGN ASSETS
 bln rials                      6.893        6.756        6.564
 change yr/yr (pct)             5.0          8.6          7.3
NOTE. Previous figures are revised. Percentage changes are
Reuters calculations based on the official data.

 (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
