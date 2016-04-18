Oman February bank lending growth edges up to 9.1 pct

April 18 (Reuters) - Credit growth at Oman's conventional banks accelerated to an annual 9.1 percent in February from 8.8 percent in January, central bank data showed. But M2 money supply growth slowed to 7.9 percent, the lowest level since November 2013, from 8.8 percent. OMAN MONEY SUPPLY END-FEB 16 END-JAN 16 END-FEB 15 M1 change yr/yr (pct) 6.8 6.2 9.2 M2 change yr/yr 7.9 8.8 10.9 M2-M1 change yr/yr 8.5 10.2 11.8 Total credit yr/yr 9.1 8.8 11.4 (conventional banks) OMAN C.BANK FOREIGN ASSETS bln rials 6.4119 6.4391 6.893 change yr/yr (pct) -7.0 -4.7 5.0 NOTE: Percentage changes are Reuters calculations based on the official data (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)