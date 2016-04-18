FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oman February bank lending growth edges up to 9.1 pct
#Market News
April 18, 2016 / 4:55 AM / a year ago

Oman February bank lending growth edges up to 9.1 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 18 (Reuters) - Credit growth at Oman's conventional
banks accelerated to an annual 9.1 percent in February from 8.8
percent in January, central bank data showed.
    But M2 money supply growth slowed to 7.9 percent, the lowest
level since November 2013, from 8.8 percent.
         
 OMAN MONEY SUPPLY         END-FEB 16   END-JAN 16   END-FEB 15 
                                 
 M1 change yr/yr (pct)           6.8          6.2          9.2
 M2 change yr/yr                 7.9          8.8         10.9
 M2-M1 change yr/yr              8.5         10.2         11.8
 Total credit yr/yr              9.1          8.8         11.4
  (conventional banks)        
    
OMAN C.BANK FOREIGN ASSETS     
 bln rials                       6.4119       6.4391       6.893
 change yr/yr (pct)             -7.0         -4.7          5.0

    NOTE: Percentage changes are Reuters calculations based on
the official data

 (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

