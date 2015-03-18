FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oman bank lending growth slows slightly in January, M2 up
March 18, 2015 / 8:30 AM / 2 years ago

Oman bank lending growth slows slightly in January, M2 up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 18 (Reuters) - Oman's M2 money supply growth
accelerated to 14.1 percent year-on-year in January from 12.0
percent in December, central bank data showed on Wednesday.
    But bank lending growth in January edged down to 11.1       
 percent from 11.3 percent.
        
OMAN MONEY SUPPLY         END-JAN 15   END-DEC 14   END-JAN 14  
 M1 change yr/yr (pct)         17.6         21.7         21.0
 M2 change yr/yr               14.1         12.0         10.9
  M2-M1 change yr/yr           12.2          7.2          6.1
 Total credit yr/yr            11.1         11.3          6.6
    
OMAN C.BANK FOREIGN ASSETS
 bln rials                      6.756        6.277        6.221
 change yr/yr (pct)             8.6          2.3          6.8
NOTE. December M1 growth was revised. Percentage changes are
Reuters calculations based on the official data.

 (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)

