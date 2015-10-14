FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oman c.bank foreign assets fall y/y, first time since 2012
October 14, 2015

Oman c.bank foreign assets fall y/y, first time since 2012

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Credit growth at Oman's conventional
banks accelerated to an annual 10.6 percent in August from 9.2
percent in July, central bank data showed on Wednesday.
    M2 money supply growth slowed to 10.0 percent, the lowest
rate since December 2013, from 10.9 percent.
    The central bank's foreign assets including gold fell 4.8
percent from a year earlier, their first year-on-year drop since
December 2012, to 6.626 billion rials ($17.2 billion). Low oil
prices have hit Oman's oil revenues and balance of payments.    
           
                
OMAN MONEY SUPPLY         END-AUG 15 END-JULY 15 END-AUG 14     
   
 M1 change yr/yr (pct)         14.5        12.2       22.0 
 M2 change yr/yr               10.0        10.9       16.4  
  M2-M1 change yr/yr            7.7        10.2       13.6  
 Total credit yr/yr            10.6         9.2        7.9  
  (conventional banks)        
    
OMAN C.BANK FOREIGN ASSETS     
 bln rials                      6.626       7.386      6.959  
 change yr/yr (pct)            -4.8        10.1       12.6    
NOTE: Percentage changes are Reuters calculations based on the
official data. Year-earlier figures are revised.

 (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Alison Williams)

