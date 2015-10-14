Oman c.bank foreign assets fall y/y, first time since 2012

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Credit growth at Oman's conventional banks accelerated to an annual 10.6 percent in August from 9.2 percent in July, central bank data showed on Wednesday. M2 money supply growth slowed to 10.0 percent, the lowest rate since December 2013, from 10.9 percent. The central bank's foreign assets including gold fell 4.8 percent from a year earlier, their first year-on-year drop since December 2012, to 6.626 billion rials ($17.2 billion). Low oil prices have hit Oman's oil revenues and balance of payments. OMAN MONEY SUPPLY END-AUG 15 END-JULY 15 END-AUG 14 M1 change yr/yr (pct) 14.5 12.2 22.0 M2 change yr/yr 10.0 10.9 16.4 M2-M1 change yr/yr 7.7 10.2 13.6 Total credit yr/yr 10.6 9.2 7.9 (conventional banks) OMAN C.BANK FOREIGN ASSETS bln rials 6.626 7.386 6.959 change yr/yr (pct) -4.8 10.1 12.6 NOTE: Percentage changes are Reuters calculations based on the official data. Year-earlier figures are revised. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Alison Williams)