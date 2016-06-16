FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Oman money supply growth accelerates in April
June 16, 2016 / 11:26 AM / a year ago

TABLE-Oman money supply growth accelerates in April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 16 (Reuters) - Credit growth at Oman's conventional
banks edged up in April, while annual expansion of M2 money
supply accelerated, central bank data showed on Thursday.
         
 OMAN MONEY SUPPLY      END-APRIL 16 END-MARCH 16 END-APRIL 15 
                                 
 M1 change yr/yr (pct)           4.4          2.8         13.1  
  
 M2 change yr/yr                10.4          7.9         10.9
 M2-M1 change yr/yr             13.9         10.8          9.8
 Total credit yr/yr              9.6          9.5         10.6
  (conventional banks)        
    
OMAN C.BANK FOREIGN ASSETS     
 bln rials                       6.682        7.060        7.111
 change yr/yr (pct)             -6.0          1.0          0.5

    NOTE: Percentage changes are Reuters calculations based on
the official data.

 (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
