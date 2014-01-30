FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oman telco Nawras Q4 profit falls 3 pct
January 30, 2014 / 7:56 AM / 4 years ago

Oman telco Nawras Q4 profit falls 3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Oman’s No.2 telecom operator, Nawras, reported a 3 percent fall in fourth-quarter profit on Thursday, due to higher depreciation linked to investment in network modernisation and expansion.

The firm, majority-owned by Ooredoo, made a net profit of 10 million rials ($25.97 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, down from 10.3 million rials in the year-earlier period, it said in a bourse statement.

Revenue for the quarter increased to 52.8 million rials, up 2.7 percent from 51.4 million rials for the corresponding period in 2012. ($1 = 0.3851 Omani rials) (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Edting by)

