DUBAI, Jan 22 (Reuters) - National Bank of Oman’s (NBO) board of directors has recommended the lender pay a 2013 dividend of 15 percent cash and 10 percent in bonus shares, according to a bourse filing on on Wednesday.

For 2012, NBO paid a cash dividend of 17.5 percent.

The bank posted a flat fourth-quarter net profit on Monday, missing analysts’ expectations. (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by David French)