National Bank of Oman Q1 profit falls 11 pct; misses estimates
April 17, 2013 / 5:35 AM / in 4 years

National Bank of Oman Q1 profit falls 11 pct; misses estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 17 (Reuters) - National Bank of Oman, the sultanate’s fourth-largest lender by market capitalisation, posted an 11 percent drop in first-quarter net profit, missing the average profit forecast of analysts.

The lender made a net profit of 8.6 million rials ($22.3 million) for the quarter, compared with a profit of 9.6 million rials for the year-ago quarter, NBO said in a bourse statement on Wednesday.

Four analysts polled by Reuters had on average expected the bank to post a net profit of 10.3 million rials for the first quarter. ($1 = 0.3850 Omani rials) (Reporting by Dinesh Nair; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

