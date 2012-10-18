UPDATE 1-National Bank of Oman Q3 profit up 3.9 pct, tops forecasts

* Q3 net 10.6 mln rials vs 10.2 mln yr-ago - Reuters calculations

* Nine-month profit 30.5 mln rials vs 19.9 mln rials (Adds detail)

DUBAI, Oct 18 (Reuters) - National Bank of Oman, the sultanate’s fourth-largest lender by market value, slightly exceeded analysts’ expectations as it posted a 3.9-percent rise in third-quarter net profit.

The lender made a net profit of 10.6 million rials ($27.5 million) in the three months to September 30, according to Reuters calculations, compared with 10.2 million rials in the same period in 2011.

Analysts polled by Reuters had estimated an average third- quarter profit of 10.4 million rials.

Reuters calculated quarterly profit from previous financial statements. NBO reported a nine-month profit of 30.5 million rials, up 12 percent on the corresponding period last year, it said in a statement to the Muscat stock exchange on Thursday. First-half profit at the bank was 19.9 million rials.

Loans and advances at the end of September stood at 1.88 billion rials, up 18 percent from the 1.59 billion rials at the same point last year but up just 1.1 percent from 1.86 billion rials at the end of June.

Customer deposits grew 23 percent year-on-year, standing at 1.91 billion rials against 1.55 billion rials at the end of Q3 2011. The growth since the end of June was 4.4 percent.

Total assets stood at 2.52 billion rials at the end of September, a 20 percent rise versus 2.1 billion rials a year ago and a 1.2 percent gain since the end of the second quarter.

Shares in NBO have fallen 10 percent year-to-date, underperforming the broader index which has gained 0.3 percent. ($1 = 0.3850 Omani rials) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Dinesh Nair)