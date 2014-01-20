National Bank of Oman 2013 posts flat Q4 profit, misses forecasts

DUBAI, Jan 20 (Reuters) - National Bank of Oman (NBO), the sultanate’s second-largest lender by assets, posted a flat fourth-quarter net profit, missing analysts’ expectations.

The lender made a net profit of 10.2 million rials ($26.5 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, Reuters calculated, the same as the corresponding period of 2012.

Four analysts polled by Reuters on average forecast NBO’s fourth-quarter profit would be 11.57 million rials.

Reuters calculated the net profit figure based on the bank’s previous financial results. It posted a net profit of 41.4 million rials for 2013, up from 40.7 million rials in the previous year, a statement to the Muscat bourse said on Monday.

Loans and advances stood at 2.07 billion rials at the end of December, 8 percent higher than the 1.91 billion rials at the same point of 2012.

Customer deposits rose 15 percent year-on-year, standing at 2.18 billion rials versus 1.89 billion rials at the end of 2012. ($1 = 0.3850 Omani rials) (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by David French)