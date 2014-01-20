FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
National Bank of Oman 2013 posts flat Q4 profit, misses forecasts
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 20, 2014 / 9:47 AM / 4 years ago

National Bank of Oman 2013 posts flat Q4 profit, misses forecasts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 20 (Reuters) - National Bank of Oman (NBO), the sultanate’s second-largest lender by assets, posted a flat fourth-quarter net profit, missing analysts’ expectations.

The lender made a net profit of 10.2 million rials ($26.5 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, Reuters calculated, the same as the corresponding period of 2012.

Four analysts polled by Reuters on average forecast NBO’s fourth-quarter profit would be 11.57 million rials.

Reuters calculated the net profit figure based on the bank’s previous financial results. It posted a net profit of 41.4 million rials for 2013, up from 40.7 million rials in the previous year, a statement to the Muscat bourse said on Monday.

Loans and advances stood at 2.07 billion rials at the end of December, 8 percent higher than the 1.91 billion rials at the same point of 2012.

Customer deposits rose 15 percent year-on-year, standing at 2.18 billion rials versus 1.89 billion rials at the end of 2012. ($1 = 0.3850 Omani rials) (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by David French)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.