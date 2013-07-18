FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
National Bank of Oman posts flat Q2 net profit; beats estimates
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 18, 2013 / 5:37 AM / in 4 years

National Bank of Oman posts flat Q2 net profit; beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, July 18 (Reuters) - National Bank of Oman, the sultanate’s fourth-largest lender by market capitalisation, posted a near-flat second quarter net profit, Reuters calculated, beating analyst estimates.

The lender made a second-quarter net profit of 10.17 million rials ($26.4 million) compared with 10.3 million rials in the corresponding period in 2012.

Net profit for the first half of the year was 18.77 million rials compared with 19.92 million rials in the prior year period, NBO said in a statement on Oman’s bourse.

Five analysts polled by Reuters had on average expected the bank to post a net profit of 9.53 million rials for the second quarter. ($1 = 0.3850 Omani rials) (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by David French)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.