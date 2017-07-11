By Davide Barbuscia
| DUBAI, July 11
DUBAI, July 11 Oman Oil Co, the Omani
state-owned petroleum firm, has completed a $2 billion loan
financing, a source close to the matter said.
The company’s funding efforts are part of a wider push by
the government to raise international finance to reduce pressure
on its budget, which has been hit by low oil prices.
Oman Oil has signed a revolving credit facility (RCF) of
$1.15 billion, with a five-year maturity, and has slightly
amended the terms of an existing $850 million revolving loan
that matures in 2019, the source said.
The $850 million loan was part of a dual-tranche $1.85
billion financing the company raised in 2014. The new $1.15
billion revolver refinances the $1 billion tranche of the 2014
loan, which was due for redemption this year.
The loan was self-arranged, the source said, meaning the
borrower coordinated the transaction by putting together a group
of banks.
The consortium includes Credit Agricole, Deutsche Bank,
First Abu Dhabi Bank, HSBC, Natixis, Societe Generale, Standard
Chartered and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp, banking sources told
Reuters last May.
Oman Oil’s revolving loan is just one of a number of
fundraising exercises. In a joint venture with Kuwait Petroleum
International, Oman Oil is raising billions of dollars for the
development of the Duqm Refinery, a project expected to have a
processing capacity of 230,000 barrels of crude oil per day.
It is also considering a secured loan which could go up to
$1.5 billion, bankers said.
One of the company’s subsidiaries, Oman Oil Facilities
Development Company, has recently closed a $640 million loan for
Salalah LPG, a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) extraction project.
That loan, with a 15-year maturity, was provided by a group
of banks comprising Ahli Bank of Oman, Ahli United Bank,
Apicorp, Bank Muscat, Bank Sohar, Qatar National Bank, Societe
Generale and Standard Chartered, bankers said.
(Editing by Susan Thomas)